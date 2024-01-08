Ed Sheeran, The Kid LAROI, Bebe Rexha playing 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley festival

The stacked lineup for this year's BottleRock Napa Valley festival has been revealed.

The event, which runs from May 24 to May 26 in Napa, California, will feature headliner Ed Sheeran, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, The Kid LAROI, Bebe Rexha, Dominic Fike, Stephen Sanchez and Kali Uchis.

Ed's appearance at the festival comes in between the end of the Asia and India leg of his Mathematics Tour in March and the start of the European leg in June.

The bill also includes headliners Pearl Jam and Stevie Nicks, plus Nelly, T-Pain, Olivier Tree and St. Vincent. The festival also features food wine, craft beer and cocktails.

Tickets for the festival go on sale January 9 at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

