Ed Sheeran and Kylie Kelce say Taylor Swift is the 'cheat code' to hype any crowd

Ed Sheeran was a guest on Kylie Kelce's podcast and, naturally, the subject of Taylor Swift came up during the chat.

Ed, of course, is a longtime friend of Taylor’s, while Kylie is married to Jason Kelce, the brother of Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. They both agreed that Taylor is the “cheat code” to hype any crowd.

Kylie says Philadelphia crowds would go crazy for Taylor, being that Pennsylvania is the singer’s home state. “I kind of think Taylor anywhere, though,” Ed replied.

The loudest crowd Ed ever experienced onstage wasn’t with Taylor, however.

“We brought on Eminem, and that was the loudest I’ve ever heard a crowd — like, anywhere in the world,” he recalls of a 2023 performance in the rapper’s hometown. “There’s never been a louder crowd than that. But I will say it’s because I brought Eminem onstage in Detroit. That’s the cheat code.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ed revealed how Taylor indirectly made him a fan of "American football" — way before her relationship with a Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“I’m a Titans fan,” he says. “I moved to Nashville for Taylor’s Red Tour in 2013 and I got a place there. I went to Walmart to buy bits to move in and I just bought some pajamas. And then when I got home, I was wearing the pajamas. And when someone was around, they were like, ‘Oh, you’re a Titans fan?’ I was like, ‘Guess I am.' Since then, Titans."

