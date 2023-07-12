Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Rihanna score Emmy nods

By Andrea Tuccillo

Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Rihanna all scored Emmy nominations on Wednesday, July 12.

Ed was nominated in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for his song "A Beautiful Game" from Ted Lasso, while Lizzo's HBO Max special Lizzo: Live in Concert was nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special Pre-recorded category.

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special Live.

The Emmys are currently scheduled to air Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

