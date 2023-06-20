Ed Sheeran named most-played artist in the UK

The U.K. can't stop playing Ed Sheeran's music.



The Guardian reports that Ed has been named the most-played artist in the U.K. for 2022, according to figures from music licensing company Phonographic Performance Limited. Ed has been enjoying this top honor since 2017. He was only bested once, by Dua Lipa, in 2020.



"Thanks to everyone who continues to listen to and enjoy my music," Ed says in a statement. "I never take it for granted."



Dua takes number two on the list this year, followed by David Guetta at number three, Harry Styles at number four and Elton John at number five. The most-played song of 2022 in the U.K. was Harry Styles' "As It Was," according to PPL.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.