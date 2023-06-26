Ed Sheeran performs as his own opening act after Khalid involved in car accident

Ed Sheeran was the opening act for his own show in Washington, D.C. over the weekend after his tour opener, Khalid, was involved in a car accident.

Ed broke the news on his Instagram Story Friday, June 23, letting fans know that thankfully Khalid was not seriously hurt, but that he was taking some time to recover and would not be performing during Saturday’s show.

He advised that fans still show up early to the show because he'd be taking Khalid's spot. Ed took the stage for a 30-minute acoustic set before his actual show, where he played songs off his latest album, Subtract.

“Usually when I start playing, it’s like pitch-black and now I get to see everyone. It’s awesome,” Ed told the crowd in a fan-captured video. “This is pretty fun.”

No further details were made available about Khalid’s accident, but Ed expressed on stage that he hoped Khalid would be well enough to join the tour’s next stop in Boston on July 1.

