Ed Sheeran popped up in more places than just his pub in Ipswich, Mass., over the weekend

Ed Sheeran built a full-on, freestanding pub in a parking lot in Ipswich, Massachusetts, on March 28 as a publicity stunt — and also to shoot a video for a new song, "Old Phone." But according to the locals, in addition to playing at the pub, he also popped up all over town.

According to The Boston Globe, patrons were shocked when Ed walked through the door of a local cafe. They followed him outside, where he jumped up on a stone wall and gave an impromptu performance of "Old Phone."

At another local cafe, Ed did a shot of espresso with the staff and left a $50 tip. He also grabbed a guitar and jumped into the back of a pickup truck parked at a local convenience store and did another impromptu performance.

Best of all, Ed spotted a sign in front of a toy store that read, "Ed Sheeran, Come build a ‘Lego House’ with us” and took the bait: He came inside and bought two Lego sets for his daughters. The store then displayed the sets on the counter in front of a sign reading, "Ed Sheeran bought these.”

Ed told fans at the pub that he wanted to build The Old Phone Pub in the U.S. and initially thought Boston would be the place. But then he found out there was a town called Ipswich in Massachusetts. Since his favorite soccer team, for which he's a minority shareholder, is Ipswich Town, the decision pretty much made itself.

According to the Globe, Ed's performance at the pub included his new single "Azizam," which comes out Friday. He also performed "Old Phone" and his hits "Photograph," "Thinking Out Loud," "Perfect" and "Galway Girl," plus a cover of Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club."

