Ed Sheeran renting a New York City apartment for $36,000 per month

There are some places in the U.S. where you can buy a house for as little as $36,000. But Ed Sheeran has decided to pay that amount every month ... for an apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ed has signed a lease on an apartment at Pierhouse, a new 100-unit condo development in Brooklyn Bridge Park where stars such as Matt Damon and Amy Schumer own homes. Ed is renting the four-bedroom, 3,200-square-foot apartment for $36,000 per month, which was the most expensive rental property in Brooklyn when it first came on the market earlier this year.

The apartment, which last sold for $6 million in 2018, has a private rooftop terrace, and an outdoor dining area and grill. It's not clear when Ed plans to stay in the apartment, since he's about to kick off a North American tour in support of his new album, Subtract.

It's also not clear if he's been staying there while he's been in New York to testify at his "Thinking Out Loud"/"Let's Get It On" copyright trial.

