Ed Sheeran responds to Lewis Capaldi's command to fans to chant "Eff you, Ed!"

Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran are close friends, but they also enjoy joking about their mock rivalry on the charts. Last weekend during a performance, Lewis encouraged to crowd to chant "F*** you, Ed!" — and now Ed has responded.

According to Billboard, Lewis' dig at Ed took place at BBC Radio One's Big Weekend festival in Scotland on Sunday. Lewis told the crowd, "Ed's not here ... f*** him! Everybody on the count of three, say, 'F*** you, Ed!'" The cheering crowd complied.

Ed included Lewis' original video in his reply, then said to camera, "I thought we were friends, Lewis. I thought we were friends," plus a series of bleeped-out comments. Ed wrote in the caption, as a twist on Lewis' biggest hit, "I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved @lewiscapaldi."

In the comments, fans swooned over the singers' friendship and, of course, begged for a collaboration. They already have collaborated, in a way: Ed co-wrote "Pointless," one of the songs on Lewis' new album.

