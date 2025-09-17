Ed Sheeran says he turned down a gig in space: 'I ain't doin' it, I got kids'

Forget about going up into space for a few minutes and then coming back down like Katy Perry did: Ed Sheeran was once invited to perform an actual concert in space.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, Ed said, "I was offered to go to space a while ago, and it terrifies me." He explained that the pitch was that he would be doing the "first gig in space," but he turned it down.

"I ain't doin' it, I got kids," Ed said. "I'm not gonna risk that for, for what? Like, a Guinness World Record something or another? I'm not gonna risk my kids not having a dad."

Ed noted that he'd rather "go to space when it’s like flying to France and 40,000 people have done it, and you can just book it online."

He also pointed out, "There’s places on this planet that I haven’t been to. I’ve never been to Greenland — I would love to go to Greenland. There’s places on this planet I would far rather go to than space."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.