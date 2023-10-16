Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes contribute to Jung Kook's debut solo album

BTS star Jung Kook revealed the details of the track list for his debut solo album, GOLDEN, on October 15, and fans were excited to see who had a hand in writing some of the material.

In addition to the hit "Seven" with Latto and "3D" with Jack Harlow, the album also features appearances by Major Lazer and DJ Snake. Fans, however, were most interested to see that Ed Sheeran is listed as a co-writer of one of the songs, "Yes or No," while Shawn Mendes has a writing credit on another song called "Hate You."

Ed co-wrote one of BTS' biggest hits, "Permission to Dance." Shawn and Ed are friends, but it's not clear if their appearance on the album is a concerted effort.

GOLDEN, featuring production from hitmakers Jon Bellion, Andrew Wyatt and Diplo, arrives November 3.

