Ed Sheeran sings "Mr. Brightside" with The Killers' Brandon Flowers in Las Vegas

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Josh Johnson

Ed Sheeran brought out The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers for a surprise appearance during his Las Vegas concert on Saturday, October 28.

Brandon joined Ed onstage for a rendition of the Vegas-born band's signature song "Mr. Brightside." The two also sang Ed's song "Castle on the Hill" together.

Fan-shot footage of the live collaboration is streaming now on YouTube.

"Mr. Brightside," by the way, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The song was first released as a single on September 29, 2003.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!