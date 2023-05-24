Ed Sheeran surprises high school band students in Tampa, Florida

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Andrea Tuccillo

Ed Sheeran gave a classroom of high school band students the surprise of their lives last week.

The singer popped in on Middleton and Blake high school students in Tampa, Florida, as they played his current single, "Eyes Closed." He gave them all tickets to his Saturday show at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, then treated them to their own mini concert by performing "Perfect" on acoustic guitar.

Not only that, he gifted the school some brand new guitars, hung out for some selfies and autographs, and harmonized with the students' performance of "Photograph."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!