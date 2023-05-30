Ed Sheeran surprises fans with pop-up performance, free drinks at Atlanta brewery

ABC/Eric McCandless

By Danielle Long

Over the weekend, Ed Sheeran treated fans to an unexpected pop-up performance at SweetWater Brewery in Atlanta.

In a video shared by the "Perfect" singer, he expressed his excitement about exploring the Atlanta brewery, promising to serve beers, perform a gig, and even buy drinks for everyone in the beer garden.

"Beers on me Atlanta, see you at the stadium later," he captioned the Instagram post.

The footage shows Sheeran pouring pints behind the bar, delighting unsuspecting patrons before taking the stage for a surprise performance and declaring that he would be covering their drinks for the next hour. The Grammy-winning musician then captivated the audience with a mesmerizing rendition of "Eyes Closed."

The fun-filled brewery experience set the mood for Sheeran's upcoming performance at The Benz stadium in support of his album, Subtract (-).

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

