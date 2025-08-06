Ed Sheeran taps 'Game of Thrones' actress for 'A Little More' video A

Ed Sheeran is really going in a cinematic direction for his new video. He's even dropped a trailer for it, with a voice-over and everything.

As previously reported, the video for the song "A Little More" is a sequel to the video for Ed's 2011 song "Lego House," which starred Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint as a crazed Ed Sheeran stalker. In the new trailer, we see Rupert's character get out of prison and attempt to start a new life. According to the trailer, that seems to involve falling in love with and marrying a woman played by Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel.

Ed, of course, has his own Game of Thrones history: His cameo in the seventh season of the HBO series was extremely polarizing, to say the least.

"Fourteen years later, he walks free, ready to start over with hopes of a normal life," says the voice-over in the trailer, as we see Rupert's character exiting prison. "For a moment, it even feels possible. But the past has a long memory and it won't let him forget one person" — meaning Ed. "Their story isn't over."

We also hear a clip of the song, in which Ed sings, "I used to love you/ but every day I hate you just a little more."

The video premieres Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

