Ed Sheeran urges UK prime minister to fund music education in schools: 'The time to act is now'

Ed Sheeran has written an open letter to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, asking him to fund music education in schools.

In the letter, signed by Harry Styles, Elton John, Myles Smith, Coldplay, rock legends Eric Clapton and Robert Plant and more than 600 other artists, Ed asks Starmer to approve a music education package worth more than $300 million to "repair decades of dismantling music."

Ed writes, “Learning an instrument and getting up on stage – whether in school or a community club – is now a luxury not every child can afford.”

He adds, “As an industry, we bring [nearly $10 billion] into the U.K. economy, yet the next generation is not there to take the reins. Last year was the first in over 20 years without a UK global top 10 single or album in the charts. ... The time to act is now."

"Artists and industry can’t deliver on the world stage for the U.K. without schools, youth clubs and stages at home," he adds. "Music in and out of school should be for all, not a few.”

Ed points out on Instagram, "As a young music student and aspiring artist, I benefited from opportunities in and out of school to learn & grow. ... Music is key to the UK economy, wellbeing & mental health, communities and young people’s dreams. Talent is everywhere across the UK. ... But not all young people have the same opportunities – and we want to change that."

Among the specific things Ed and his colleagues are asking for: funding music in schools in the same way that sports are; training up 1,000 music teachers and stopping the closures of university music departments; launching 500 music apprenticeships nationwide; and diversifying the music curriculum.

