Ed Sheeran wins Emmy for 'Ted Lasso' finale song

Ed Sheeran can now say he's halfway to an EGOT.

The Grammy-winning star added an Emmy to his trophy collection at this year's Creative Arts Emmys, held January 6. He won for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for "A Beautiful Game," which he co-wrote for the finale of Ted Lasso. He shared the award with his co-writers, Max Martin and Foy Vance.

On Instagram, Ed who missed the ceremony because he's touring in Asia, said the Emmy was "a real surprise," noting that he didn't think they "had a chance in hell" of winning.

As for "A Beautiful Game," he wrote, "We were all fans of the show and got asked to do a song for the finale, so 2 years ago this month we got in together and wrote a song about love and football, and how it is always about the journey rather than the destination."

He added, "I really am honored. The song is out everywhere on all platforms if you haven’t heard it yet. Love you all ! And happy new year, see ya on the road x."

After Ed, Foy and Max wrote the song, which was originally called "The Beautiful Game," Ted Lasso star, producer and creator Jason Sudeikis asked if they would change it to "A" beautiful game because -- according to the show's executive producer -- "'A' felt subtly more deferential and earnest to the sport of football than 'The,' in keeping with the tone and intention of the show."

Now all Ed needs is an Oscar and a Tony to complete his EGOT collection.

