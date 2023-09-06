Ellie Goulding to play US shows with orchestra this November

In November, Ellie Goulding will do her first major U.S. concerts since the release of her most recent album, Higher Than Heaven, earlier this year.

She's announced three concerts: one in New York on November 16, one in San Francisco on November 20 and one in LA on November 20. Each show will feature her performing with an orchestra: In New York, it'll be the Worldess Music Orchestra. In San Francisco, she'll sing with the San Francisco Symphony, and in LA, she'll perform with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Ellie, who also writes classical music in her spare time, will be performing reimagined versions of her hits plus songs from Higher Than Heaven, all arranged for orchestra.

An artist presale starts September 7 at 1 p.m. ET; the general onsale is September 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Visit elliegoulding.com/live/ for tickets and details.

Higher Than Heaven recently allowed Ellie to tie Adele as the British female solo artist with the most number one albums on the British charts: Each have had four.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.