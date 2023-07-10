Elton's Yellow Brick Road ends in Stockholm: "I don't think it will sink in for a while yet"

Five years after he first announced it at a press conference, Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour finally came to an end in Stockholm, Sweden July 8. The tour, which started September 10, 2018, has entertained more than 6.25 million fans across the globe and grossed more than $900 million.

During the final show, Coldplay appeared via a live video link-up from their concert in Gothenburg, Sweden. Chris Martin told Elton that he, and the world, are grateful for all he's done for the fight against AIDS, the fight for LGBTQ rights, and all he's done for "fashion and eyewear...sexiness, and love."

He added, "We love you so much, we’re going to miss you so much."

After the show, Elton released a statement reflecting on the past five years. "Every step of the way, my fans have been there," he expressed. "They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show."

"Tonight has been magical," Elton continued. "I'm trying to process it, and I don't think it will sink in for a while yet that I'm finally finished touring."

He concluded, "I can't tell you how much I'm going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me - it will stay with me forever."

A sweet photo on Elton's Instagram Story shows Elton waving goodbye at the end of the show, with his husband David Furnish and their two sons waving at him from side stage.

The past five years have also solidified Elton's place in the music pantheon, encompassing the release of his biopic Rocketman, his memoir ME, the album The Lockdown Sessions, and his recent pop hits "Cold Heart" and "Hold Me Closer."

Here's Elton's final set list:

"Bennie and the Jets"

"Philadelphia Freedom"

"I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues"

"Border Song"

"Tiny Dancer"

"Have Mercy on the Criminal"

"Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)"

"Take Me to the Pilot"

"Someone Saved My Life Tonight"

"Levon"

"Candle in the Wind"

"Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding"

"Burn Down the Mission"

"Sad Songs (Say So Much)"

"Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word"

"Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me"

"The Bitch Is Back"

"I'm Still Standing"

"Crocodile Rock"

"Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting"

*Encore*

"Cold Heart"

"Your Song"

"Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"

