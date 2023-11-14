Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull expand The Trilogy Tour into 2024

For Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull, the party won't stop at the end of 2023.

The three powerhouse performers have just extended their joint The Trilogy Tour into 2024 with 18 new concerts, starting January 30 in Fresno, California. The new dates are currently set to wrap up March 10 in Tampa, Florida.

Each artist performs a headline set over the course of the four-hour show. Among the nonstop stream of hits are songs like "She Bangs," "Livin' la Vida Loca," "Escape," "Bailamos," "Timber," "Give Me Everything" and "I Know You Want Me."

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale Friday, November 17, at 11 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. For VIP packages, visit vipnation.com.

