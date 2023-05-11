Fan attempts to sell used contact lenses "that have seen Taylor Swift Eras Tour" for $10K

TAS Rights Management

By Andrea Dresdale

Over the years, all kinds of crazy celebrity-adjacent stuff has been posted on auction sites for crazy amounts of money, like Britney Spearsalready-chewed gum, Justin Timberlake's half-eaten breakfast and a single crumb of a Justin Bieber-branded "TimBit" from Tim Horton's. But the latest entry into this category just may take the cake.

As captured by The Daily Mail, a listing on the clothing sales site Depop offered a pair of dried-up contact lenses for $10,000, advertising that they were "contacts that have seen Taylor Swift's Eras Tour."

On Twitter, fellow fans reacted in a variety of ways: Some thought it was disgusting, some thought it was crazy, and some kicked themselves for not thinking of it first.

"swifties are so unhinged, i love us so much," one tweeted.

"Maybe I should sell my glasses that have seen Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac, Cher, Joan Jett, and Blondie," someone snarked.

"Thanks for the idea im doing this after I see the Jonas brothers LMFAOO," joked a third.

And another tweeted, "Not mad at them at all ! Personally I'd sell them individually."

The listing was eventually taken down, with the user posting, "LMAO IT WAS A JOKE."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!