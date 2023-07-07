Fifty Fifty releases new 'Barbie' soundtrack song, makes 'Billboard' chart history

It's a big day for K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty: Not only did they release their Barbie soundtrack song, but they've set a record on the Billboard chart.

The song "Barbie Dreams" features rapper Kaliii. If it sounds familiar, it's because it interpolates Janet Jackson's 1997 smash "Together Again." The new track appears on Barbie: The Album, which arrives on July 21 in conjunction with the Barbie movie. The soundtrack also includes Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" and the top 10 hit "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Meanwhile, Fifty Fifty's hit "Cupid" has reached the top 10 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, making them the second South Korean group — and first all-female group — to chart that high. BTS was the first group, scoring two top 10s: "Dynamite" in 2020 and "Butter" in 2021.

Before those two groups, the only South Korean act that had ever reached the top 10 on the Pop Airplay chart had been PSY, whose "Gangnam Style" reached #10 in 2012.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.