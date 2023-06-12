Flavor Flav wants to hire fellow Swifties to make him custom friendship bracelets

If you've attended one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows, you know that fans have been making and trading custom friendship bracelets. The new tradition's inspired by a line in Taylor's song "You're On Your Own, Kid": "So make the friendship bracelets/ Take the moment and taste it." Well, if your bracelets are on point, Flavor Flav wants to hire you.

The rapper and Public Enemy co-founder was all over social media on Friday, June 9, documenting his attendance at Taylor's Detroit show Friday night. "THANKX to all my new friends...luv my fellow Swifties," he tweeted.

Now, Flav is putting out a call for Swifties to make him custom friendship bracelets.

"I wanna hire one of y'all to make me some custom Flavor Flav bracelets to trade for the next Eras Tour stop ya boy hits up...Who can help??" he wrote. "Ya boy wants hundreds of bracelets...maybe thousands...so maybe we hire several of y'all."

Specifically, Flav wants bracelets in navy and silver, with the words "Flava Flav" and "It's a clock." The "It's a clock" line refers to both Flav's signature accessory — a huge clock around his neck — and the fact that if you put all of Taylor's custom vinyl versions of Midnights together, they form a clock.

Hundreds of fans responded with photos of the bracelets they've made and offers to help. "Ya boy did NOT expect this big of a response,!!! WOWWW," Flav responded, noting that he'd DM'd "maybe 200 of y'all so far."

Flav initially declared his love for Taylor in March, when a photo of them together at an event went viral. At that event, he wore a T-shirt with a lyric from Taylor's song "Willow": "I come back stronger than a '90s trend."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.