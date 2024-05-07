Florida remains top destination for domestic tourism; Orlando sees surge in international visitors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted new Visit Florida data, that shows the Sunshine State retains its crown as #1 for domestic tourism in the U.S.

According to Visit Florida, domestic tourists increased 1% in 2023 from 2022. Although 1% doesn’t seem like much, it represents the largest increase of any state across the country.

“Florida’s world class attractions, hospitality, and unwavering commitment to freedom have solidified our position as the top vacation destination,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These figures show that Florida continues to be on the right path, as we have insisted on prioritizing public safety and common-sense leadership.”

Despite phony “travel advisories” from leftist advocacy groups, Florida remained the #1 domestic tourist destination in the U.S. in 2023 and ranked #2 in the country for international tourism.



According to Visit Orlando, the City Beautiful saw a 25% increase in international tourists in 2023 compared to 2022.

“We saw strong gains from all of our core international markets, particularly from Canada, which brought in record-breaking visitation numbers,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando. “Orlando’s international growth is a testament to the uniqueness of our unbelievably real destination, the support from our travel trade partners and our emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to help drive visitation from our key markets.”

Canadians represent the largest increase in international tourists, jumping 46% in 2023, with over 1.2 million visitors.

The United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia also increased international visitors traveling to Orlando in 2023.

Visit Orlando said a number of factors contributed to the increase, including more affordable international direct flights to Orlando, and a streamlined visa process for Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

Visit Orlando Mural Unveiled at Florida Mall

Florida ranks second in the U.S. for international tourism.

According to Visit Florida, the state saw 25.2% of the international market share of travelers to the U.S., an increase in 2023.

“Florida’s continued ability to attract visitors speaks volumes about the state’s appeal, both domestically and internationally. From our pristine beaches and serene state parks to the thrills of our world-renowned theme parks and vibrant cities, Florida continues to captivate visitors with its unmatched experiences,” said Dana Young, President and CEO of Visit Florida. “We look forward to continuing to surpass all expectations and welcoming visitors to our beautiful state.”

