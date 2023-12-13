Forget about Mariah and Brenda — Ed, Ariana, Taylor have hottest *current* holiday tunes

Based on the Billboard Holiday 100 chart, the most popular holiday songs right now are true oldies like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Jingle Bell Rock" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas." And let's not forget songs from several decades ago, like "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "Last Christmas." But what about Christmas songs that are more current? Spotify has the scoop.

According to the streaming platform's 2023 holiday listening trends, the most popular current holiday song — meaning it was released in the last five years — is Ed Sheeran and Elton John's 2022 collaboration, "Merry Christmas." That's followed by "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" by Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, and Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm."

Rounding out the top five are "Like It's Christmas," by Jonas Brothers, and a new version of "Winter Wonderland" by Icelandic singer Laufey.

Of course, the most popular songs overall on Spotify this season are those oldies by Mariah Carey, Wham!, Brenda Lee and Bobby Helms, but Ariana's "Santa Tell Me" sneaks in at number five.

According to Spotify, the top-streamed holiday artists on Spotify globally this year are Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Ariana and Frank Sinatra.

And here are some fun facts from Spotify: The day holiday music streams spiked the most on the platform prior to December was November 26, and the most holiday music streaming takes place on Sundays.

