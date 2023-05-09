Fox airing documentary 'The Price of Freedom,' focusing on Britney Spears' post-conservatorship life

Just when you thought there'd been enough documentaries about Britney Spears, here comes another one -- and it seems to be just as sensationalized as some of the previous ones.

Fox has announced that it will air TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which promises to give viewers an "exclusive look at Britney's life a year and a half since her conservatorship ended."

But rather than being a celebration of Britney taking back her life, the documentary claims it will give details about the star's "deeply troubled marriage, family estrangement, alarming behavior and failed intervention," and will reveal "concern among those closest to her" that she's "a danger to herself and others."

On the positive side, the film will show how Britney "continues to be an enduring force in the music industry." Indeed, Britney scored a top 10 hit just last year with "Hold Me Closer."

The doc premieres Monday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.