Gigi Hadid denies reports that she has issues with Taylor/Travis romance

Taylor Swift's good friend Gigi Hadid wants to make it very clear that Taylor's girlfriends are happy about her romance with Travis Kelce.

Gigi responded to Perez Hilton's recent Instagram post featuring the headline, "Gigi Hadid doesn't agree with the way Taylor Swift is handling Travis Kelce romance." She wrote, "I'm a couple days late to this tag.. but didn't the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

Gigi was referring to previous reports that Selena Gomez was concerned Taylor and Travis were "moving too fast."

According to Page Six, Taylor's oldest BFF is also apparently gung-ho about her romance. Her high school friend Abigail Anderson, famously namechecked in Taylor's song "Fifteen," liked E! News' post about Taylor changing the lyrics of "Karma" at her show in Argentina to reference Travis.

Meanwhile, Taylor poked fun at allegations from earlier this year that the "Willow" section of the Eras Tour — which features her and her dancers wearing long cloaks and holding lighted orbs — was "witchcraft." On November 13, she posted a video of herself performing "Labyrinth" at her show in Argentina. At the moment she sings, "I thought the plane was going down/How'd you turn it right around," a plane flies over the stadium.

She captioned the video, "Never beating the sorcery allegations."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.