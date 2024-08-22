'Girl Meets World,' gets 'Stuck in the Middle': Sabrina Carpenter's "Taste" partner revealed

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter posted a photo of herself posing with a dark-haired woman with her back to the camera, fans have been wondering who she was teasing as her co-star in the video for one of her new songs, “Taste.” Well, Sabrina revealed on Wednesday that it’s, well, Wednesday.

On Aug. 21, Sabrina posted a preview of the song’s video, and revealed that the dark-haired person is none other than Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. In the clip, a furious Sabrina surprises Jenna and some dude in the shower, and appears to be about to hack them both to death with a knife.





Sabrina and Jenna are, of course, both former Disney Channel stars: Sabrina starred in Girl Meet World, while Jenna starred in Stuck in the Middle.

The "Taste" video will arrive on Friday, along with Sabrina's new album, Short N' Sweet.

