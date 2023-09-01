"Give it to Me" again: Justin Timberlake, Timbaland and Nelly Furtado reteam for "Keep Going Up!"

In 2007, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland and Nelly Furtado teamed up for the #1 song "Give it to Me," a track from Timbaland's album Shock Value. Now, 16 years later, the trio is hoping lightning will strike twice with their new collab, "Keep Going Up!"

Released on Friday, September 1, alongside the audio, comes a music video that shows a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new song. With clips of them in the studio, to snippets of FaceTime calls, the visuals show how the catchy, new single came to be.

As for the lyrics, Timberlake, Timbaland and Furtado each take turns sharing updates on how they've been doing with Timberlake and Furtado asserting in the chorus, "I keep goin', I keep goin', I keep goin' up."

"Keep Going Up!" is the first rollout for Timbaland, whose EP is due out this fall.

In addition to this collab, Justin has a lot going on. He just put his 127-acre property in Tennessee up for sale, he's starring in the upcoming Netflix movie Reptile and the animated film Trolls Band Together, and he's reportedly reunited with *NSYNC to record a song for that film.

On top of that, Justin and Timbaland are curating music for select Monday Night Football games during the 2023-24 season, and he and Tiger Woods are planning to open T-Squared Social -- an "elevated" sports bar in Times Square with games, food and drinks -- this fall.

