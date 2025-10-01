'Gone' but not forgotten: *NSYNC first said 'Hi, Hi, Hi' 30 years ago

*NSYNC German photo shoot, 1999 (Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

According to Lance Bass, today marks 30 years since *NSYNC first said, "Yes, yes, yes, here we go" to the world, officially forming as the group we know and love on Oct. 1, 1995.

Given the level of their fame, all five *NSYNC members all managed to emerge relatively unscathed -- a result, Lance said, of their willingness to keep each other in check.

"I was so happy that I was in a group with my friends, where you could keep each other down to earth," he told ABC Audio last year. "If someone said something off-the-wall, you're going to get slapped down immediately."

"You were told 'no,' and a lot of solo artists out there are just told 'yes, yes' -- I call it the Michael Jackson syndrome. And you lose reality after a while," he noted. "But I was so happy to be able to be in a group, because it definitely kept you humble."

For Chris Kirkpatrick, who put the group together, those group ties were key.

"That's what I enjoyed the most," he told ABC Audio last year. "The performing was great, the songs were great, but just being with the guys was the best part for me."  And because that friendship as endured, Chris says, they've never "missed" *NSYNC as much as the fans have.

"For the fans, it's been hard because they haven't had the band, but it's kind of cheating for us because we've all had the band," he says. "We all have each other. We still get to experience each other and get that kind of fix ...we all love each other."

"Any opportunity that brings the five members of NSYNC together, it's always a fun one," JC Chasez told ABC Audio in 2024. But despite two recent musical projects, fans still pine for a full-fledged reunion, which Joey Fatone, for one, is eager to see it happen.

"I wanna do it ... I wanna ... thank [the fans]," he told ABC Audio in 2023, adding, "We had such a great run of what we did, I'd love to do it again. It'd be fun to do it again. Why not?"

Why not, indeed?

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

