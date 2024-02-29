Good idea, right? Olivia Rodrigo's tour is giving her streaming numbers a boost

Courtesy Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

Looks like Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour may be experiencing what we might call the "Cruel Summer" effect: Fans who are excited about and/or attending the trek are streaming the songs featured in her set list.

Billboard reports that Olivia's entire catalog was up 24% from the weekend prior to the launch of the tour. What's more, "bad idea right?," which opened the show, was up 27% individually, while "get him back!," the final song in the set list, was up 29%.

The tour is also boosting the streaming figures of Olivia's current opening act, Chappell Roan: Her entire catalog saw a 32% increase during the first weekend of the tour.

A portion of the proceeds from the tour will be donated to Olivia's Fund 4 Good, which will support "women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom." Specifically, the funds will go to community-based nonprofits that support girls education and reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence. There are also information tents set up at each tour stop.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!