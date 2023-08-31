Good idea, right? Olivia Rodrigo's opening a 'GUTS' pop-up store in NYC

Olivia Rodrigo's eagerly anticipated sophomore album, GUTS, arrives September 8, and that weekend fans in New York City will be able to snap up exclusive merchandise at a special pop-up shop.

SPOTIFY x AMERICAN EXPRESS PRESENT: GUTS Gallery Pop-Up Experience will run from September 8 to 10 at 25-27 Little West 12th St. in New York's trendy Meatpacking District. Fans can grab T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, hats, beanies, bumper stickers and more at the Gallery. There will also be limited-edition giveaways and Insta-worthy photo ops.

Olivia's top listeners on Spotify, as well as American Express card holders, get to enter the store one hour early and have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive T-shirt. Amex card members also get an exclusive gift with purchase and a dedicated checkout line.

Still, everyone who shows up will get a complimentary tote bag and have the chance to win prizes from an onsite vending machine. Visit OliviaRodrigo.com/GUTSgallery for all the details.

Here are the times the store will be open:

Friday 9/8: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Saturday 9/9: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Sunday 9/10: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

