Gracie Abrams and her team to be honored by Alicia Keys' She Is The Music

Chalk up another honor for Gracie Abrams, who's already slated to receive awards at the Billboard Women of the Year and Songwriters Hall of Fame galas this year.

She Is The Music, a nonprofit co-founded by Alicia Keys that works to increase the number of women working across the music industry, will honor Gracie and her team, which is led by women. They'll all be highlighted as part of an event called Women Sharing the Spotlight on March 27.

Gracie says in a statement, "Being surrounded by such an incredible team of women has changed the way I see everything. They’re not only insanely talented in their individual capacities, but also intentional about supporting each other ... I hope our team is a small example of what’s possible when women support each other and build together.”

Alicia, meanwhile, says, "Gracie Abrams and her incredible team are living proof of what happens when women uplift each other—when we step into our power, we change the game. In an industry where female-led teams are still the exception, their success is a reminder that we belong in every room, at every table, leading every conversation."

