Gracie Abrams says she'll 'never forget' her first shows at New York's MSG

Gracie Abrams performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Rogers Centre on November 14, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Gracie Abrams is still riding the high of playing two sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The singer posted a slideshow of photos from the performances on Instagram Wednesday, writing that she'll "never forget" them.

“Playing MSG still doesn’t even remotely sound like a real thing that could ever happen in a million years,” she wrote. “Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for this insane opportunity.”

Gracie also thanked the show’s special guests, Role Model and Lizzy McAlpine. She said of Lizzy, “Sharing a stage with you is the actual best and I’m so sorry I forgot to harmonize in your verse… I was literally in such shock and awe at your talent. I can’t thank you enough for coming out.”

She ended her post by once again thanking her fans and saying, "can't wait to see you in Chicago." Gracie plays Lollapalooza in Chicago on Thursday.

