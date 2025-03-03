Gracie Abrams still sick, cancels two more shows

Gracie Abrams canceled her Feb. 28 show in Brussels, Belgium, due to illness, and now she's had to scrap her shows scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in England for the same reason.

Gracie was supposed to perform March 3 in Nottingham and March 4 in Leeds. But in a note posted to her Instagram Story, Gracie wrote, "I hate that I have to write this again so soon. Unfortunately, I am really still struggling with this illness and have been advised that I cannot perform these next two nights."

“I can’t tell you how much this breaks my heart,” she continued. "This tour is something I’ve been dreaming of since the album came out, and the shows we’ve played so far have meant more to me than I can tell you.”

Adding that her team would be in touch with ticketholders as soon as they had “concrete details,” Abrams concluded, “Please know I’d give anything to be able to be with you … I’m sending all my love and my deepest regrets.”

Gracie's next scheduled show is March 6 in London. The European leg of her The Secret of Us tour is set to wrap March 12 in Glasgow, Scotland; she'll then head to New Zealand and Australia. She returns to North America in July.

