Gracie Abrams to receive prestigious Hal David Starlight Award from Songwriters Hall of Fame

Gracie Abrams will be the recipient of the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction gala this summer, Variety reports.

The award, created in 2004 and named after the Hall of Fame's Chairman Emeritus Hal David, is given to young songwriters "who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs." Gracie will receive the honor June 12 in New York City.

Gracie has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, most recently for best pop/duo group performance for her Taylor Swift duet "Us."

In a statement, Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers said, "This continues to be an amazing time for songwriters, performers and music in general. Gracie Abrams is at the forefront of this movement with her award-winning songwriting style, impressive stage presence and her overall remarkable artistry."

This year's inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame include members of the Doobie Brothers, the Beach Boys' Mike Love and legendary funk musician George Clinton.

