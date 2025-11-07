Grammy nominations to be announced: Everything to know

Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Nominations for the 68th Grammys are almost upon us.

On Friday the nominees across all 95 Grammy categories for the 2026 awards show will be announced starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. The announcement will stream live on Grammy.com and Youtube.com/@recordingacademy.

Presenters for Friday's nominations announcement include Grammy winners from last year, including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, KAROL G and Brandi Carlile.

Angélique Kidjo, CeCe Winans, David Foster, Dr. Chelsey Green, Jon Batiste, Little Big Town, Lizzo, Masaki Koike, Mumford & Sons, Nicole Scherzinger and Sam Smith will also present.

With another year full of amazing music, artists who may snag a nomination for album of the year include Sabrina for Man's Best Friend, Lady Gaga for Mayhem, Laufey for A Matter of Time, Justin Bieber for Swag and Bad Bunny for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Kendrick Lamar, who walked away with five wins at the 67th Grammy Awards for his hit song "Not Like Us," may also be nominated for album of the year for GNX, which was released in November 2024 and fell within the eligibility window for the 2026 Grammys (Aug. 31, 2024, through Aug. 30, 2025).

Some critics say that Olivia Dean, Alex Warren, sombr, Leon Thomas and Lola Young may be nominated for best new artist.

Since Taylor Swift's album The Life of a Showgirl was released in October, it did not fall within the eligibility window for the 2026 Grammys. However, she may be nominated for the 2027 awards show.

The 68th Grammys will be held on Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A host has yet to be announced.

