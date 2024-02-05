Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift sets record with fourth Album of the Year win, Miley Cyrus wins first career Grammy

It was the biggest night in music on Sunday, with the 2024 Grammy Awards hosted yet again by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift won the night's top award, picking up Album of the Year for Midnights. This makes her the first person to win the award four times. Celine Dion presented Taylor with the honor, where she was honored with a standing ovation. "When I say I'm happy to be here, I really mean it, from my heart," Celine said. Celine made this rare public appearance after she shared her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in December 2022.

Earlier in the ceremony, Taylor won her lucky 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, also for Midnights, which she celebrated by announcing her upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19," Taylor said.

Miley Cyrus won the first award of the night — and her first career Grammy — for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Flowers." She also performed the track live for the third time ever. "Why are y'all acting like you don't know this song?" she asked in the middle of her performance, before she happily exclaimed, "I just won my first Grammy!" Later in the night, she won her second Grammy for "Flowers," the award for Record of the Year.

Finally, it was Billie Eilish who won Song of the Year for her emotional ballad "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie. She also performed the song during the ceremony, as her brother, Finneas, accompanied her on piano. Billie dressed as the limited-edition Poodle Parade Barbie doll, first issued in 1965, during the performance.

