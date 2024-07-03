Gwen Stefani marks third wedding anniversary with sweet post

Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton on July 3, 2021, and she's celebrating their third anniversary with a sweet post on social media.

Captioning a carousel of photos of their wedding — including a shot that shows the couple posing with Gwen's three sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale — she wrote, "July 3, 2021 ♥️ it has always been you."

Gwen and Blake met in 2014 when they were both coaches on The Voice. At the time Gwen was married to Rossdale, and Blake was married to country star Miranda Lambert. They supported each other through their respective divorces in 2015, and that fall, they began dating.

Blake told Billboard in 2016, "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces." The two announced their engagement in 2020 and got married at Blake's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, the following year.

Gwen and Blake have collaborated several times musically, including on the songs "Happy Anywhere," "Nobody But You" and "Purple Irises."

Blake hasn't posted anything about the anniversary so far, but he presumably will — if he knows what's good for him.

