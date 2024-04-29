Hailey Bieber, unbothered, responds to Justin Bieber's crying photos

By Andrea Dresdale

Fans who were concerned about photos of Justin Bieber crying shouldn't be too concerned — after all, his wife isn't.

Among a carousel of random photos that Justin posted on Instagram were two shots of him with tears in his eyes; in one, the tear is running down his face and he looks very sad. But Justin's wife, Hailey, wrote in the comments, "a pretty crier."

The post came around the same time he posted a carousel of photos of himself smiling while wearing a series of hats. In both sets of photos, he's sporting a bushy beard, leading one fan to ask, "Why does he look homeless?"

As for why Justin was crying, well, one of his friends, rapper Chris King, was shot and killed April 20 in Nashville. Maybe he just misses the guy.

