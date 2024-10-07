Halsey dresses like Dolly Parton to celebrate new album, 'The Great Impersonator'

Halsey's upcoming album The Great Impersonator drops on Oct. 25, and to celebrate, she's dressing up like the many artists who inspired the record.

"The countdown to The Great Impersonator begins. From now till the album drops on October 25th, I will be impersonating a different icon every day and teasing a snippet of the song they inspired," Halsey wrote on Instagram.

The first icon Halsey has chosen to emulate is none other than country music legend Dolly Parton. In new photos shared to Instagram on Monday, Halsey channels Dolly's look from the cover of her album, Rainbow. The pop star did her own makeup, using products from her About Face beauty line.

"THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #1: the queen DOLLY PARTON !!!!!!" Halsey wrote. "TRACK 9: HOMETOWN."

Halsey also shared a short snippet from the new song, "Hometown."

"The American dream means stayin' young forever/ Puttin' a picture in a pamphlet gettin' yellow from the weather/ And years will pass since science class and I might forget your name/ But when the crow's feet come, the kingdom come, well, you'll always look the same," the lyrics go.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.