Halsey is Tori Amos in her latest 'Great Impersonator' disguise

The latest installment of Halsey's countdown series to her new album, The Great Impersonator, finds her embodying her second straight piano-playing alt-rock goddess in a row.

On Monday, Halsey transformed herself into "Criminal" singer Fiona Apple. On Tuesday became Tori Amos and wrote that the "Silent All These Years" singer inspired a song on her new album called "Life of the Spider." She shared a clip of the track on her Instagram Story.

"I grew up on Tori and have always considered her in a class of her own," Halsey added. "This song, the most personal on the album, is just me and my piano. Because that’s all Tori ever needed to rip your heart to shreds."

Fans were delighted with Halsey giving Tori some recognition, and many of them called for her to become Björk next. But since she only has three more days until The Great Impersonator comes out Friday, she doesn't have much time to fulfill requests.

Among the other artists Halsey has impersonated during her countdown: Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, Linda Ronstadt, Aaliyah, Britney Spears, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries, PJ Harvey, Amy Lee of Evanescence and Cher.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.