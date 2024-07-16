Halsey posts tribute to TikTok star Bella Brave: "My sweet friend"

Halsey took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to Bella Thomson, the TikTok star known as Bella Brave, who died Sunday at age 10. Bella's viral social media documented her journey living with a rare bowel disease, severe combined immunodeficiency and other health challenges.

In March, Halsey posted video of a visit with Bella, calling it, "The best day ever!" At the time, People reported that in 2023 Halsey had sent Bella a care package.

Halsey wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them together, "My sweet friend Bella. The brightest, most charming soul. The strongest and most fearless girl to ever live. Bella affected everyone who crossed her path. It was my absolute honor and privilege to call her a friend for these years. And I am so grateful to her incredible mommy @kylact for letting me know Bella. Please give her family your love and support at this time."

Halsey went on to call Bella "a born entertainer, a firecracker, a superstar. Like magic in a bottle," adding, "Even when she was fighting hard ... you couldn’t help but smile when she came to mind or you saw her face. and I know she’ll continue to put a smile on so many faces forever."

Halsey posted on Instagram Tuesday that she was "standing on the precipice of a public breakdown for the first time in years." It's not clear if the singer, who recently revealed own health issues, was joking or not.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.