Halsey seemingly announces engagement to Avan Jogia

It appears Halsey is engaged to her boyfriend, Avan Jogia.

The singer seemingly announced her engagement in a post shared to the social platform X on Thursday. After the account Pop Base tweeted, "Halsey says she hopes to marry boyfriend Avan Jogia," Halsey quoted the tweet with a correction.

"***fiancé Avan Jogia," Halsey wrote.

Hours before, while on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, Halsey spoke to E! News about potentially marrying Jogia.

“I hope so,” Halsey said when asked if marriage was part of the plan.

“Avan is the best. He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend,” Halsey continued.

She also said Jogia is best friends with her son, Ender, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin. "They're inseparable," Halsey said.

ABC Audio has reached out to Halsey's rep for comment.

