Halsey splits from Alev Aydin, requests full custody of son

It's over for Halsey and her partner, Alev Aydin.

The "Without You" singer, whose name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, filed a petition requesting full physical custody of the pair's 1-year-old son, Ender, according to Entertainment Tonight, which obtained the court documents. She's also seeking joint legal custody and "reasonable" visitation for Aydin.

The couple has been sharing custody of their child for the past year-and-eight-months, including living together in Los Angeles. Halsey is asking for a court-ordered split of the cost of establishing paternity and their attorney's fees.

Following the filing, a source told ET that the split was amicable and the two plan to co-parent Ender, who they welcomed in July 2021. It's unclear what caused the uncoupling.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.