Halsey Stardust: Singer dons drag for latest album countdown impersonation

For the last few days, Halsey has been counting down to her new album, The Great Impersonator, by dressing up as various music icons, each of whom she credits with inspiring a different track on the album. After dressing like Dolly Parton, PJ Harvey, Kate Bush and Cher, Halsey donned drag for her Oct. 11 impersonation.

Halsey dressed like David Bowie, mimicking a photo shoot in which the late rock icon posed wearing a yellow suit, with red hair in a quasi-pompadour, a cigarette between his lips. Halsey copied every detail, right down to the fact that Bowie had two different colored eyes.

In her caption, Halsey noted that Bowie was one of the O.G. great impersonators of music, having created various personas throughout his storied career.

"Ziggy Stardust, The Starman, The Thin White Duke, The Picasso of Pop, Major Tom, The Master of Reinvention and The Chameleon of Rock… DAVID BOWIE," she wrote. She also said the song that Bowie inspired is called "Darwinism."

And for any fans who are wondering who's been in charge of creating the makeup that's been transforming Halsey into all these icons, she wrote on X, "It's me."

Halsey teased in her Instagram Story that she's "thinking about doing some events during album release week," asking fans to sign up for her Text/What's App group to be notified of said events before anyone else. The Great Impersonator is out Oct. 25.

