Halsey's Britney-referencing song "Lucky" is finally here — along with a video

Columbia Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Halsey's long-awaited song "Lucky," which interpolates both Britney Spears' "Lucky" and the 1998 #1 hit "Angel of Mine" by Monica, has arrived, along with a powerful video.

The video, directed by Francis Ford Coppola's granddaughter Gia, juxtaposes the life of an ordinary tween girl with that of a pop star named "Halsey," who appears to live a glamorous life and wears a crystal bodysuit similar to the one Britney did in the video for "Toxic." However, we soon realize that Halsey's real life isn't that glamorous: just like the real Halsey, she's sick and undergoing medical treatments.

In the lyrics, Halsey describes what's happened in the last few years, including being diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell disorder, and breaking up with the father of her son, Ender.

"I shaved my head four times because I wanted to/ And then I did it one more time 'cause I got sick/ And I thought I changed so much, nobody would notice it, and no one did," she sings. "And I left the doctor's office full of tears/ Became a single mom at my premiere/ And I told everybody I was fine for a whole damn year/ And that's the biggest lie of my career."

At the end of the video, Halsey and the girl are at a playground, swinging side-by-side on a swing set.

"Lucky" follows "The End" as Halsey's first releases from her upcoming album, which she recently told a fan on social platform X is "all over the place," genre-wise.

Halsey posted video of her boyfriend, Avan Jogia, vibing to the song and saying, "I feel very lucky and I'm so proud of the person singing this song."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

