Halsey's new "confessional concept album" is a﻿ trip through different musical eras

Halsey has revealed the title of her new album and posted a trailer that explains the idea behind what sounds like it'll be a wildly eclectic collection of songs.

She describes the album, called The Great Impersonator, as a "confessional concept album." Halsey says in the trailer, "I really thought this album might be the last one I ever made. When you get sick like that, you start thinking about ways it could have all been different."

"Eighteen-year-old Ashley becomes Halsey in 2014," she continues. "What if I debuted in the early 2000s? The '90s? The '80s? The '70s? Am I still Halsey every time, and in every timeline?"

As she mentions each decade, we see Halsey styled in the look of that decade and singing a song that sounds like the music from that decade. For example, when she says "early 2000s," we see and hear her sing her Britney Spears-sampling track "Lucky." For the '70s, she's wearing a blond feathered wig. She's got big hair and heavy makeup for the '80s.

"Do I still get sick? Do I become a mom? Am I happy? Lonely? Have I done enough? Have I told the truth?" she continues. "I spent half my life being someone else. I never stopped to ask myself, 'Is this a person you'd be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?'"

So far there's no release date for the project, which will be Halsey's fifth full-length release.

