'Hannah Montana''s 20th anniversary celebrated with Megan Moroney cover, new accessories line

Country superstar Megan Moroney is such a huge Hannah Montana fan that she arranges to have "The Best of Both Worlds" play at her concerts before taking the stage. And now the singer really does have the best of both worlds — she's covered the song for Spotify in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary.

The streamer has also revealed the most-streamed Hannah Montana tracks globally. "The Best of Both Worlds" is among them, along with "Ordinary Girl," "You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home," "I'll Always Remember You" and "He Could Be the One." According to Spotify, fans streamed Hannah Montana tracks for nearly 11 million hours in total in 2025.

Spotify further notes that after Miley Cyrus announced the Disney+/Hulu Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, global streams of the show's songs increased by 117%.

Meanwhile, a new line of accessories celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana is now available through Stoney Clover Lane. Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, said in a statement that collaborating with the brand was a no-brainer since she and Miley have known the company's founders for "such a long time."

The line includes patches, bag charms, pouches and totes, all featuring Hannah imagery and song titles, plus lyrics like, "You get the limo out front" and "Life's what you make it so let's make it rock."

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