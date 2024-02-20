Happy 21st birthday, Olivia Rodrigo!

Olivia Rodrigo has won Grammys, seven Billboard Music Awards, three MTV VMAs and countless other awards. She's also performed on some of the world's biggest stages, starred in several TV shows, covered numerous magazines and collaborated with legendary musicians -- but today, she's finally old enough to drink.

Olivia turns 21 today, February 20, but she celebrated the day before with a party that she documented on Instagram. "today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!" she captioned the slideshow, which shows her being presented with three different cakes, posing with her besties -- including Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI -- and rocking a revealing black dress.

Olivia's big milestone comes just days before the February 23 kickoff of her GUTS World Tour in Palm Desert, California. The trek's first North American leg wraps up in early April with a run of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden before crossing the pond to the U.K. and then moving on to Europe. She'll return to the U.S. for more shows in July.

