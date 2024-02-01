Happy birthday, Harry! 30 fun facts for Styles' 30th birthday

Harry Styles hits the big 3-0 on February 1, so in honor of the milestone, here are 30 fun facts to mark the Grammy-winning star's 30 years:

30. Harry's first band was called White Eskimo; they won a local Battle of the Bands competition when he was in secondary school.

29. He claimed in 2017 that he's the one who came up with the name One Direction.

28. While in One Direction, Harry co-wrote the song "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart" for Ariana Grande's second album, My Everything.

27. Harry has won three Grammys, six BRIT Awards and three American Music Awards to date.

26. Harry's first solo single, "Sign of the Times," was named the Best Song of 2017 by Rolling Stone.

25. Director Christopher Nolan didn't know Harry was famous when he cast him in Dunkirk — he claimed he casted him because he "fit the part wonderfully."

24. Harry was an executive producer on the CBS sitcom Happy Together, which was based on the time he spent living in the attic of TV producer Ben Winston's house. It was canceled after one season.

23. Talks of Harry playing Prince Eric in Disney's 2023 live-action version of The Little Mermaid began as far back as 2019, but he turned down the part due to scheduling issues.

22. Harry's first U.S. #1 hit, "Watermelon Sugar," also won him his first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

21. A Marvel Studios producer said in 2021 that Eros, the character Harry played in a mid-credits scene in the movie Eternals, will return.

20. Harry auditioned for the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis, but Luhrmann didn't cast him because he thought Harry was too famous.

19. Harry's lowest-rated movie is Don't Worry Darling, which is 38% Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes.

18. Harry's one of three artists who have a banner with their name on it in the rafters of New York's Madison Square Garden for selling out shows: The others are Phish and Billy Joel.

17. In 2023, Harry's net worth was estimated at $190 million.

16. Harry has nearly 70 tattoos, including one of a padlock that Ed Sheeran gave him.

15. Despite being British, Harry endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

14. Harry is a big Green Bay Packers fan.

13. Harry's Love on Tour trek is the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time.

12. Harry wrote a song with Meghan Trainor that Michael Bublé cut for his 2016 album, Nobody But Me.

11. Mick Jagger has said of the resemblance between him and Harry, "I was much more androgynous. And he doesn't have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self ... he can't help that."

10. Harry has done Saturday Night Live five times, three of those times with One Direction.

9. Stevie Nicks calls Harry "the son I never had."

8. Harry once asked Shania Twain to call his mother on her birthday, and she did.

7. Harry thinks the song with the greatest "verse melody" of all time is Paul Simon's "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover."

6. Harry inspired the book The Idea of You; a movie version, starring Anne Hathaway, is coming out in May.

5. Last year, Harry inspired a course at Texas State University called Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity.

4. Harry is currently dating Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

3. Harry says his favorite album of all time is Van Morrison's 1968 release, Astral Weeks.

2. In 2012, Harry said he'd like to date Angelina Jolie, Kate Moss or Kate Winslet.

1. Harry confirmed in 2017 that he has four nipples.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.